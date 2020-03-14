The Wild West might be endearing in movies and museums, but in reality we would never stand for that kind of lawlessness and profiteering today.

But if you take a tour of Missouri’s highways, you’ll find an electronic version of the Wild West tucked away in convenience stores, gas stations, truck stops and fraternal organizations. You don’t even need to go that far off the beaten path.

Like saloons in a 19th century mining town, illegal gambling devices are proliferating across the state, siphoning casino or lottery revenue that’s supposed to go for education or other public purposes.

“It is like the Wild, Wild West,” said Tom Cobb, president of ACME Music & Vending in St. Joseph. “If we had one of these machines out, whether it be in a bar or a convenience store, they would be knocking on my door. I would be perp-walked.”

As it stands, up to 14,000 rogue slot machines and video gambling devices are believed to operate in Missouri with nary a perp walk to show for them. This becomes a twofold problem. Legitimate operators like Cobb, whose company offers electronic games like darts, pool and pinball, feel the squeeze. The illegal devices operate outside the eye of Missouri authorities, meaning the state misses out on taxes and fees while consumers lack the protection of regulated payout standards.

Until now, state officials have been caught flat-footed as technology outpaces regulation, but now state lawmakers are considering measures to restrain an industry that has blossoms thanks to an unregulated environment and clever workarounds. Three proposals — Senate bills 530 and 557 and companion legislation in the House — seek to clarify the illegal nature of these devices and revoke the liquor licenses of businesses that allow them.

Sadly, these measures are high-centered become some lawmakers find the punishments too harsh and others want to link the issue to a broader expansion of gambling, including sports betting. One measure, SB 566, would create a legalized market for video lottery machines.

Those who have noticed these devices might see some logic in legalization, but a closer look at SB 566 shows that four companies could control all of the video lottery terminals in the state. This would open the door to out-of-state operators and reward those who are breaking the law or at least pushing the boundaries.

A fair debate is needed on issues like acceptable punishment for illegal devices and the locations where sports betting should be allowed.

But lawmakers should understand that when Missourians authorized casino gambling in the 1990s, they did so with the intent of limiting slots and other forms of electronic gambling to a handful of authorized locations. We don’t need it at every highway exit.