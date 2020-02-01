The walrus mustache gives a humorous veneer to John Bolton’s gloom-and-doom ruminations of Iranian treachery or U.N. encroachment on U.S. sovereignty.

He’s always been the other voice in the room, the hawk’s hawk who’s willing to blow up diplomatic niceties in the defense of U.S. national security. He’s not just a talker. He’s a prolific writer, with past book titles like “Surrender is Not an Option: Defending America at the United Nations and Abroad” and “How Barack Obama is Endangering Our National Sovereignty.”

President Trump says lots of things that are not to be believed. But when he says Bolton was capable of starting World War VI, he might be on the mark.

That this former U.N. ambassador and national security adviser was the intended target of a Democratic Hail Mary pass might do more than anything to illustrate the tenuous foundation of the impeachment case in the U.S. Senate.

We were expected to believe that the case was made for impeachment, but that more witness testimony was necessary just the same. There’s something of a gambler’s mentality in all this. The president’s detractors acted as if the nightmare would soon end if the Mueller report outlined damning findings, or the Ukraine transcript outlined more damning findings or Bolton’s testimony amounted to a bombshell.

You can see that many of these bombshells turned out to be fizzles. Fence-riding Republicans — a small group, to be sure — were right to ask where this would all end. If Bolton doesn’t come to the rescue, is there another and another until someone finally delivers the goods?

It’s hard to envision a scenario where Trump’s opponents, who called 18 witnesses in the House, are willing to back off. It’s equally implausible to think that the president’s die-hard supporters say, “Well, when you put it that way ...” Alan Dershowitz suggests that a president can do just about anything if he believes it’s in the national interest. It’s a disturbing viewpoint, but one that’s not that far removed from the House Democratic position that an election should be overturned not just because of what Trump did, but because of the fear that he might do it again.

At a core level, both statements are based on a predetermined target of where a partisan wishes to go. With this as a backdrop, with other national problems lined up like planes at an airport, someone like Sen. Lamar Alexander is right to stand up and say, “Enough, let’s vote.”

An end to this process would bring no victors or sense of triumph. Republicans will have to explain their stance on witnesses, and Democrats will have to explain their dogged determination to devote time on an issue that further divides the country. Trump now runs as an impeached incumbent.

The people will decide in November.