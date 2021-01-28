Nikolai Bukharin was a Marxist philosopher who became an editor of Pravda and a Politburo member as Stalin consolidated power in the late 1920s.

Like the others in Soviet leadership, he ran afoul of the paranoid leader and got his day in court, if you wanted to call it that. He was convicted and executed following a show trial in 1938.

Bukharin’s experience, loosely depicted in Arthur Koestler’s novel “Darkness at Noon,” is pertinent to the upcoming Senate trial of Donald Trump. This is not because the charge against the former president is flimsy but because the outcome is predetermined.

Today’s Democrats and Republicans like to call each other names, usually communists for the left and fascists for the right. It’s mostly hyperbole, but they get one thing right. Both extreme ideologies were adept at giving us the kind of theater that Americans will be treated to in the Senate.

Senate Republicans revealed the trial’s likely outcome earlier this week when 45 of them, including Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt from Missouri, voted to declare their view that it’s unconstitutional to put a former president on trial for impeachment. This vote was procedural but it made clear that Democrats are likely to come 12 votes short of the 17 Republicans needed to convict Trump of impeachment and thereby make him ineligible for future office.

Blunt’s position was significant because of his leadership role and that he, more than Hawley, seemed to recognize that Trump crossed a line with his conduct before, during and after the Jan. 6 mob attack on the U.S. Capitol. He notes that no consideration was given to impeaching Richard Nixon after he resigned following the Watergate scandal (President Ford pardoned Nixon about a month after the resignation).

Many will decry what they see as a lack of courage from those Republicans in not voting to convict. But remember that Trump is not charged criminally with incitement — a difficult case to prove beyond a reasonable doubt — but instead defends himself in an impeachment process that’s more political nature.

That means it’s fair game to contemplate the political consequences — inaction and divisiveness in Washington, the further martyrdom of Trump and the precedent for a retroactive impeachment drive against other past presidents — and decide whether it is worth the price. Nor are these senators completely impartial jurors if they are voting on whether a man who got more than 74 million votes should be able to run against them one day for president.

Democrats will get a chance to air the case against Trump in public and make him less of a viable candidate in 2024, but they won’t get a conviction or change many entrenched views. A strong case can be made for moving on.