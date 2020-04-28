It sure seems like $300 million can fix a lot of problems along the Missouri River.

That’s the amount in damages that 350 landowners claimed in a landmark civil lawsuit filed against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. A federal judge sided with their argument that the government’s management of the Missouri River amounted to the taking of private land without just compensation. In short, changes in the way the Corps of Engineers manages the river contributed to the economic losses that flooded landowners experienced.

A figure with eight zeroes becomes emblematic of the impact of a different court ruling, one from 2004 that makes the Corps of Engineers legally obligated to protect wildlife and prevent flooding. This attempt to serve two masters — the pallid sturgeon and the bottomland farmer — manages to make just about everyone unhappy.

The frequency of flooding makes each disaster seem like less of an act of nature — which may have been the consensus in 1993 — and more like something that could be controlled or at least mitigated. These landowners deserve their day in court, although certainly they’re aware of the United States Football League’s empty victory over the NFL in the 1980s.

A Manhattan jury found that the NFL violated antitrust laws, but the USFL was awarded only $1 in damages. The NFL still rules supreme today, and one of the USFL team owners, Donald Trump of the New Jersey Generals, moved on to other things.

Tobacco litigation might be more illustrative of the potential here. Missouri received more than $2.7 billion from a landmark tobacco industry settlement more than two decades ago. That’s a big payout, but remember that state spending on tobacco prevention fails to keep pace with the marketing that cigarette companies conduct in this state.

But the 1998 tobacco settlement’s impact extends beyond money for states. It marked a final change in public perception that was reflected in the way tobacco products were advertised, presented and sold. Smoking rates declined and health outcomes improved.

In much the same way, we hope the outcome of the damages portion of the Missouri River lawsuit has a similarly practical effect that extends beyond money changing hands.

At some point, the federal government will have a choice to make. Either manage the river the way it was done in the past, with an emphasis on flood control and the economic benefits for agriculture and industry.

Or acknowledge that the flood plain will be treated as a spillway, which means compensating landowners for the current and future loss of some of the most valuable and productive farmland in the world.