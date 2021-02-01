St. Joseph city officials might feel a little like Bill Murray in the movie “Groundhog Day.”

It’s the same thing, over and over. In this case, the city’s attempt to connect an urban trail with a multi-state network runs into the same roadblock of stubborn property owners who refuse to budge.

Back in the summer, the City Council rejected a grant agreement for this proposed extension after one man expressed concerns about personal safety if the trail goes through his property.

But then members of the council vowed to consider changes to the route and revisit the issue at a later date. It was brought up again last week at a work session to discuss what’s known as the Chicago Great Western Branch Trail Project. It should come as little surprise that the big tweak involved moving the proposed trail through a nearby neighbor’s property.

It should come as even less of a surprise that this property owner, too, doesn’t want the trail and shares similar objections, although those concerns apparently evaporate if the city gives him $300,000 for the easement.

That kind of money could fill a lot of potholes or police shifts, so the city is in no position to fork it over on this project. That means the trail extension gets tabled for a possible solution at the Planning Commission level.

Before bringing it all up yet again, it’s worth asking whether the city wants this extension because it wants it or because it wants the $200,000 federal grant for developing walking and riding trails on railroad right of way. Another question is whether this trail boosts the economy or is more of an amenity we could live with or without. Proponents of the extension often claim an economic development benefit, but proponents say that about a lot of things.

Perhaps there’s some data out there on whether these kinds of trails really have a measurable impact on retail sales, investment, jobs or other economic development indicators.

At the same time, opponents often raise concerns about crime and safety. Certainly these citizen concerns can’t be easily discounted, but police are meticulous collectors of data who could provide some answers.

Is there a greater likelihood of crime along parkways and trails? If so, these neighbors are not just NIMBYs and their objections need to be taken seriously. However, like the economic development claim, saying it and proving it are not the same things.

The city should try to get answers to these two issues — economic potential and crime potential — before revisiting this trail project and subjecting all of us to “Groundhog Day, Part II.” Or is it Part III?