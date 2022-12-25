After the presents are unwrapped, the post-holiday activity turns to spending gift cards and returning those unwanted items from Christmas morning.
This year, the question has to be asked how much of that post-Christmas activity will occur at the East Hills Shopping Center.
One has to be careful predicting the demise of East Hills, a nearly 60-year-old mall that played a role in the struggles of Downtown many years ago. The mall has been on the ropes before and has managed to reboot and refresh. But 2022 was a particularly brutal year after the closing of Dillard’s, leaving East Hills with only one true anchor store.
None of this comes as a shock, nor does it reflect on the management or ownership of East Hills. Indoor malls are in steep decline from their heyday of the 1980s when they were the destination for shopping and teenagers who just wanted to kill time at the food court. Now, the idea is to get in and get out, which is why outdoor “lifestyle centers” like the Shoppes at North Village are now in vogue.
These types of developments compete against each other when they’re not battling against the common foe of online commerce, which takes a growing share of the retail dollar. The National Retail Federation reports that online and non-store sales were up 7.7% year over year, compared to 6.2% for retail sales in general.
Missouri’s new online sales tax takes effect on Jan. 1, creating optimism that brick-and-mortar stores will find themselves in a more advantageous position in competing with online retailers. It’s worth asking, however, if that’s really true or if it’s just a tale woven by politicians to tap into another revenue source.
The digital shopping habit will be difficult to break, especially for those who get a hankering to buy shoes at midnight or have grown accustomed to what can seem like an unlimited selection in the online marketplace. For brick-and-mortar retailers, maybe it’s the thought that counts.
When debating the online sales tax, reliance on subsidies may have been an overlooked factor. At large shopping developments, brick-and-mortar retailers often require some form of taxpayer subsidy (or at least aren’t shy about asking for one).
In St. Joseph, tax-increment financing packages were approved for both the Shoppes at North Village and East Hills, with anticipated reimbursable costs of $30 million for the mall and $37 million for the Shoppes.
This is a good deal when that incentive goes into attracting new retailers to the city or preventing existing ones from leaving. But in recent years, with more sales shifting online while businesses leave East Hills and some familiar names relocate to the Shoppes, it’s time to ask if there’s a better way to attract and incentivize retail in the future.
