All parents are familiar with the tried and true response for an exasperating, pestering child who wants to know why the answer is no.

“Because I said so.”

Usually it’s for the child’s own good, even if the adult feels a pang of remorse. Maybe it’s been a long day and the parent doesn’t feel like explaining why cotton candy for dinner is a bad idea.

St. Joseph and other cities are getting their own version of “because I said so” from state health officials. St. Joseph administers about 1,500 COVID-19 vaccines a week at the East Hills Shopping Center, enough to push its immunization rate to 8% as of Thursday morning.

That’s a good start, but far from what’s needed to provide herd immunity. Local health officials asked the state to bring a mass vaccination clinic to St. Joseph. Earlier this month, a mass vaccination clinic was held in Savannah, where participants praised the effectiveness and organization of the event.

The city was told, in effect, no cotton candy for you.

“The state does not want our county to have a mass vaccination clinic because they feel that is too much,” said Debra Bradley, St. Joseph Health Department director.

Too much of what? Hope?

We appreciate that the state is in a difficult position in an attempt to make sure the COVID-19 vaccine is distributed equitably across the state. Until now, that means resorting to a bifurcated distribution model that relies on the larger hospitals in urban areas, including St. Joseph, and assistance from the National Guard in more isolated rural locations.

A review of the state’s own vaccination dashboard shows that this strategy deserves some modification. In Northwest Missouri, vaccination rates are 11% in Andrew County, 12% in Clinton County, 14% in Holt County, 15% in Nodaway County and 20% in Atchison County. Some are lower, like 6.9% in DeKalb County.

Certainly all Missourians, regardless of ZIP code, deserve access to a potentially life-saving vaccine that’s essential to a return to normal business, educational and social activities. But it’s time to acknowledge that the virus tends to spread in areas where people are clustered. That means cities.

The state should consider mass clinics in places like St. Joseph that already have demonstrated an ability to effectively administer the vaccine to large numbers, especially when there’s a race against new, more virulent variants. Because people travel, vaccinations in Point A will benefit those in Point B.

We’re not sure if the rationale for the state’s “because I said so” is as justified as the non-response from your typical parent, but it’s worthwhile for our local health officials to continue pestering.