If you think you know the one thing that Downtown St. Joseph needs to take off like a rocket ship, just take a walk through the parking garage at Eighth and Felix streets.
Well, apparently it’s known as a retail center.
This retail center has an attached parking structure, one that is modern and pleasing to the eye. Is it full? Let’s just say if you’re teaching a teenage driver how to park, this wouldn’t be a bad place to go.
This doesn’t mean this garage shouldn’t have been built. It’s just that every Downtown development is rumored to be the one thing that will spark a renaissance in this part of the city. That mindset covers everything from the parking garage to the hospital demolition to the relocation of the food kitchen all the way back to the pedestrian mall.
Has it worked? To flip the famous Mark Twain saying, rumors of Downtown’s rebirth have been greatly exaggerated. That’s not to say there haven’t been major strides, it’s just that it’s all too easy to believe there’s one simple lever — apartments, a grocery store or an events center — that will turn Downtown St. Joseph into a mini Boston or New York City.
One of the more recent levers would be housing. We’ve all heard the mantra that retail follows housing, a phrase that was voiced after the city gave a provisional nod to low-income loft apartments at the vacant site of the former Pioneer Building. This proposal, a $10 million project involving JES Dev Co and Community Action Partnership, has proponents dreaming of retail developments and detractors questioning the value of low-income rentals as a means for improving Downtown.
They both need a reality check. Downtown has other low-income units and has seen the development of market-rate housing, including the $36 million American Electric Lofts on North Third Street. If you look at the online video, these 140 units do look like something out of Boston or New York.
The question is, do these kinds of developments flip the script for Downtown St. Joseph? Regarding low-income housing, the state of Missouri found that tax credits tend to benefit developers more than communities.
But that doesn’t mean the city shouldn’t try. It just means officials should go into projects like this with eyes wide open, not dreams of a Starbucks and a grocery store.
In a recent story on professionals who work in St. Joseph but live in Kansas City, nearly every person we interviewed listed an improved Downtown as the one thing that could make St. Joseph more of an attractive place to live.
It’s something this city has that can’t easily be replicated elsewhere. Its renewal won’t happen overnight and it won’t be easy. But it is worth the effort.
Maybe the one thing Downtown needs is a little patience.
