Do you know who was U.S. treasury secretary in 1938?
Before Google, one way to find out was to go to the west side of the main U.S. post office building in St. Joseph. There, a plaque shows Henry Morgenthau Jr. as the treasury secretary that year. He served in the Roosevelt Administration, at a time when the Downtown building opened during a boom in public works construction.
The engraved façade describes it as the “United States Post Office and Court House,” a grand title for a building that long ago lost its grandeur. If Downtown is on the way back, that recovery has not made it to this building, located at 201 S. Eighth St. It is literally falling to pieces.
It wasn’t always this way. Once, this building presided over a vibrant Downtown and symbolized a city of importance that needed ready access to important federal offices. In addition to the U.S. Postal Service, the building housed offices for the Internal Revenue Service, the FBI and the member of Congress representing this area. Most of those have moved on. There’s a courtroom on the top floor that once was used for bankruptcy hearings and meetings with creditors. Those are now held in the Buchanan County Courthouse.
The U.S. Postal Service, an entity that’s not exactly at the tip of the spear when it comes to change, still grinds on in space on the main floor. That is until last week when pieces of limestone started to fall from the chimney of this Depression-era building. Now everything is closed off, the temporary straps that restrain the chimney serving as a metaphor for the effectiveness of the federal government.
The closing should serve as a reckoning for a building that seems to rival the newer parking garage and retail building, located just two blocks north, for vacancies and lack of utilization. Ten years ago, the Postal Service floated the possibility of selling the building and leasing office space, noting that it is difficult to keep up with maintenance costs in a near-vacant building.
That drew a negative reaction, although much of the outcry at that time centered on the future of Gustaf Dahlstrom’s murals depicting the history of St. Joseph. Those murals were commissioned under a Depression-era program run through Morgenthau’s Treasury Department.
The murals could be removed, but what will become of this building? It seems inefficient for a post office, but you can’t turn every building into loft apartments or a children’s museum. Walking away from it sends a message that Downtown is no longer a focal point for government operations in St. Joseph.
All in all, there’s a lot more going on than a few chunks of limestone falling from the chimney.
