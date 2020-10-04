In its own way, the Agri-Business Expo Center is the Rasputin of Buchanan County.

All those tantalizing promises just didn’t materialize in the end. Maybe it was just too good to be true.

Look, no one wants to pour cold water on a dream or become the naysayer holding St. Joseph back. Some of Buchanan County’s most esteemed individuals, businesses and organizations got behind this plan. Who wouldn’t support development that capitalizes on Buchanan County’s agricultural roots?

But there always was something nebulous and hard to grasp about a plan that grew out of a more modest county fairgrounds proposal. This tension between wanting to believe and nagging skepticism was faintly apparent when Expo Center organizers would approach county officials for funding, resources or letters of credit.

Some of this came back to bite the county when cost overruns left taxpayers on the hook for $769,000 on a $4.8 million interchange off of U.S. Highway 36. Presiding Commissioner Lee Sawyer, who inherited the bill from another commission, observed dryly: “I wouldn’t see the county putting any more money into the Ag Expo at this point.”

Lesson learned.

Even with no expo hall or livestock pavilion in sight, Expo Center organizers will say the interchange is a permanent catalyst for growth east of St. Joseph. They are correct about that, but it’s not the kind of growth that was promised. The Missouri Department of Transportation required a certain number of jobs to justify the expense of the interchange, but those jobs came at a business park north of the highway. The Expo Center site, which was sold to Steven Craig for a new business park development, remains a field of dreams.

Some dreams die and some go dormant, waiting for the right conditions. Maybe the sale of the Expo Center land would be easier to swallow if it wasn’t painted as such as smashing success when the evidence, at least for the ag facility concept, seems to show otherwise. “We never dreamed the Ag Expo Center project would be a catalyst to accomplish so many great things for the area, but it did,” said Gerald Sprong, the Expo Center’s president and executive director.

Those who contributed to this cause might beg to differ. What’s wrong with saying, “It just didn’t work out and we’re sorry?”

Rasputin, the wild-eyed Russian monk, proved exceedingly hard to kill. He was poisoned and shot before being thrown into the Neva River in 1916. They found water in his lungs when the body was recovered.

The Expo Center, too, won’t go without a struggle. Sprong already is talking about a more modest plan on 40 acres. There’s no harm in that, though he should expect more of a buyer-beware attitude.