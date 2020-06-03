What hasn’t been hurt by the coronavirus? Maybe Amazon or the stock value of companies that make toilet paper.

Everything else seems to share in the pain, even as communities slowly ease restrictions and individuals move at their own, often faster pace of getting on with what seems closer to normal life.

The latest casualty is a big one for St. Joseph. Initial reports indicate that all NFL teams will conduct preseason training camps at their home facilities, meaning the Kansas City Chiefs will not train at Missouri Western State University for the first time since 2009. Is it 2021 yet?

The question is a serious one. NFL teams have good reasons to hold camp closer to home this year, in order to guarantee having a regular season amid coronavirus concerns. It is debatable whether camp would have brought the same crowds and excitement given the inevitable social distancing restrictions that would have been put in place.

But training camp remains a major part of St. Joseph’s identity. It’s a source of pride, an opportunity to show off the community and hopefully a chance to gain a much-needed economic boost amid signs of recession. But not this year.

It’s time to start looking ahead.

The problem for St. Joseph is that the team’s regular-season training site was always the biggest threat for Missouri Western, not another college town that probably lacks NFL facilities and our local university’s strong rapport with the Chiefs brass.

Here’s to hoping absence makes the heart grow fonder, that the NFL team misses the camaraderie and buzz that comes with St. Joseph’s camp, which happened to be the launching point for the Chiefs’ Super Bowl run in the 2019 season. The team signed a three-year contract to keep training camp in St. Joseph. That means Missouri Western has already moved forward on facility improvements — a tough sell amid belt-tightening at the university — at the team’s request.

Missouri Western is not without leverage. If stadiums aren’t filled to capacity this year because of coronavirus concerns, teams could be looking at a loss of revenue in the 2020 campaign, though the NFL seems to be better positioned than Major League Baseball, which has lost half its season.

We assume the Chiefs wouldn’t want to be on the hook for those improvements, so let’s hope for a public assurance of bringing camp to St. Joseph in 2021. In addition, we hope that the two sides, which have enjoyed a good working relationship in past years, could reach some sort of deal to extend that three-year contract to 2023.

The return of football season is a good sign of a return to normalcy. Let’s hope a return to St. Joseph becomes part of that plan.