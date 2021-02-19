The U.S. Space Force hasn’t been around long, but the newest military branch already has captured the public’s imagination.

These galactic expectations include lasers, space flight and weightless visits to new worlds. It doesn’t help that the government decided to refer to those who serve in the military’s newest branch as “guardians.”

The reality is likely to be somewhat more earth-bound and technology-driven, at least for now. The Pentagon is said to be focused on “look down” operations and the defense of space-based assets that are critical to warfighting and both military and civilian communications.

Think precision navigation and intelligence gatherings more than visits to the moon. A mobile phone company doesn’t provide the signal that allows GPS functions on your phone. Military satellites do that. The Space Force will protect those.

Some will associate the USSF with former President Trump, who advocated for an independent branch of the armed forced dedicated to space operations. In reality, both parties in Congress have advocated for a greater U.S. military focus in space for defensive purposes. It’s telling that President Biden, who isn’t shy about reversing Trump’s legacy through executive order, is content to let the Space Force stand.

The last few weeks have brought images of U.S. Air Force members taking the oath to join the U.S. Space Force, which operates as a separate branch but still falls under the Air Force Department, much like the Marines fall under the Navy Department.

It was history in the making, something that hasn’t been seen since Army Air Corps members joined the Air Force nearly 75 years ago. One of those feeling the Space Force’s pull is a familiar name in St. Joseph. Col. Ed Black, commander of the Air National Guard’s 139th Airlift Wing in St. Joseph, is moving to Washington, D.C., to serve with the Space Force.

Godspeed to him and the others.

U.S. adversaries, notably China and Russia, are well aware of space as a key to advancing their own military interests and disrupting ours. The U.S. Space Force might not be quite what the public imagines, but those to venture into this great unknown are taking a step that makes all of us on the ground a little safer.