Every year, the YWCA Week Without Violence provides a message of hope and a stark reminder of why this kind of advocacy and support is still needed in our community.
In St. Joseph, the YWCA held its annual Take Back the Night event Monday to remember the victims and survivors of domestic violence. Week Without Violence also includes an educational panel Wednesday at Missouri Western State University and a memorial walk that begins at 6 p.m. Friday at the MWSU clock tower.
In all these events, the YWCA is able to highlight the services available and also demonstrate that the community hears the stories of those who have experienced violence in their lives. It is hoped that these stories serve as an inspiration to others that help is available and a better life is possible.
In addition, Week Without Violence occurs in the long shadow of a pandemic that shifted so much work, education and social activity into the privacy of our homes. While there’s nothing wrong with this, and indeed many of us may have enjoyed logging in at home rather than the office, the trend came with the unintended consequence of making it easier to forget or ignore family crimes.
We cannot allow this to happen. As society opens back up following those pandemic-related closures, a Week Without Violence provides an important reminder to open our eyes to signs of trouble and our ears to pleas for help. On its website, the YWCA of St. Joseph reported that 1,660 adults and children were served last year and 1,480 hotline calls were answered. The sad fact is there will be more this year, but our community should be heartened that the YWCA and other agencies, as well as the St. Joseph Police Department, are there to provide assistance in a time of crisis.
Moreover, Week Without Violence comes at an especially poignant time this year. Half a world away, a 22-year-old woman named Mahsa Amini died after she was detained by Iran’s morality police for violating that country’s compulsory hijab laws. Her death sparked vigorous protest, much of it by extremely courageous women who have had enough of a regime that has ruled oppressively since 1979.
The protests in Iran show how violence and intimidation can take many forms. Sometimes it’s state-sanctioned and in other cases, the perpetrators are private individuals who operate not with government support but through the passive assistance of a society that looks the other way.
In each instance, the result is the same: violence that dehumanizes and keeps individuals from achieving their full potential and enjoyment of life. Both near and far, this kind of violence must be countered in no uncertain terms.
