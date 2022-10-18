This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Iran-Protests-Celebrities (copy)

A woman holds a placard with a picture of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini during a protest Sept. 28 in Berlin.

 File photo | Associated Press

Every year, the YWCA Week Without Violence provides a message of hope and a stark reminder of why this kind of advocacy and support is still needed in our community.

In St. Joseph, the YWCA held its annual Take Back the Night event Monday to remember the victims and survivors of domestic violence. Week Without Violence also includes an educational panel Wednesday at Missouri Western State University and a memorial walk that begins at 6 p.m. Friday at the MWSU clock tower.

