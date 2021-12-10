In Missouri, opponents of initiative petition reform will paint the issue as an attack on the democratic process. Indeed, direct democracy has a powerful appeal because it allows voters to determine the fate of important issues like marijuana legalization or Medicaid expansion.
But an equally powerful case can be made that many of these are issues that representatives are elected to consider, to amend and ultimately to vote on. The legislative branch has an important gatekeeping role of hearings and a two-chamber approval process that weeds out bad bills and keeps out-of-state lobbyists and big money from writing legislation that benefits special interests.
In addition, active legislative involvement keeps Missouri from becoming like California, which is something you should want unless you’re talking about the weather. Voting in California, where a laundry list of niche issues make their way to the ballot regularly, is simply a mess.
In the fall of 2020, California voters were asked to weigh in on 12 propositions, from the mundane (regulation of kidney dialysis) to the downright frightening (elimination of cash bail for those accused of crimes). At this rate, the Golden State might one day pass important laws on a statewide voice vote. (“By the sounds of it in the Bay Area, I think the ayes have it!”)
It doesn’t have to be that way. In our representative democracy, elected lawmakers should fulfill their gatekeeping role by advancing and pruning various ideas and bills through the legislative process.
In Missouri, various proposals in next year’s legislative session seek common-sense changes to the initiative petition process. Some of the more reasonable proposals have included a requirement to get signatures from all congressional districts, a supermajority threshold for amending the Constitution and a requirement for the advocates of these measures to appear at public hearings in order to answer questions. Lawmakers are expected to go through the same rigor when moving a bill in the General Assembly.
None of this will keep voters from participating in democracy, but it will ensure that those issues that wind up on the ballot are better vetted and reflect the wishes of a cross-section of our state.
Some will cry that this is an effort among Republicans to stifle the progressive voice of the people, but this is a misreading of history. Voters have been presented with issues that leaned conservative, in particular the Hancock amendment that places limits on local and state government revenue increases.
Another benefit of passing a law in the legislature is that future legislatures can amend it if there’s a problem. With a Constitutional Amendment, you’re stuck. Surely some Democrats would like another crack at Hancock.
