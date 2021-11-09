When driving over the Interstate 229 double-decker bridge, the current trajectory of the federal budget deficit might be the furthest thing from your mind.
Sure, the structure remains sound from an immediate engineering standpoint, but in terms of visual appeal, you wouldn’t be the first motorist to grip the steering wheel a little tighter before making it across in one piece.
Save the philosophical musings on government red ink until later. We suppose the same goes for the Texan who went a week without heat last February after the electrical grid collapsed in the Lone Star State.
Last Friday, as many of us began settling in for the weekend, the U.S. House passed a $1 trillion infrastructure plan that includes $110 billion for roads and bridges, $65 billion to modernize the electrical grid, $55 billion for water and wastewater improvements and $65 billion for broadband internet in rural areas and low-income communities.
This should have been the legislative equivalent of an uncontested layup, but this is Congress, and passage of a traditional infrastructure bill provided all of the shock of one of those half-court miracle shots. The bill passed in the Senate in August but stalled in the House amid infighting, primarily among Democrats, over the timing of a traditional infrastructure bill and a more expensive and sprawling package loaded with social spending and clean energy initiatives.
Northwest Missouri Rep. Sam Graves, who voted against the legislation on Friday, is correct in stating that this traditional infrastructure bill will drive up government borrowing. The Congressional Budget Office, a nonpartisan entity, estimates a net impact of $256 billion on the deficit. This is nothing to sneeze at, given that all deficit spending becomes a tax increase on future generations.
But the bigger issue is whether the benefits of that spending, both for today’s taxpayer and future generations, pay off in terms of better roads, cleaner water and more reliable electricity. That is exactly what will happen, both in Graves’ district and in districts across the country. Maybe some of that money could be directed toward I-229 in the future.
A compelling case can be made that this layup, despite a lot of maddening posturing before the final vote, sends a message that the United States can still get basic functions of governing accomplished. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, a Republican who supported the infrastructure bill, was correct when she said “these are the things that people expect when they pay taxes.”
The winner on this issue isn’t President Joe Biden or the 13 Republicans who broke with their party’s leadership. It’s that poor guy who has to take a gulp before driving across I-229.
