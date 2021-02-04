If a $107 million bond issue fails in April, it won’t be because the St. Joseph School District hired a construction management company.

Surely, members of the Board of Education and administration recognize that hiring Kansas City-based McCownGordon Construction would prove controversial, especially since this company did not submit the low bid.

In this city, it would be hard to close two high schools and build another without courting controversy. The district will have to answer to that, but you have to believe that some of this criticism comes from a portion of the electorate that would be hesitant to support a school bond issue under any circumstances.

For those on the fence, bringing on McCownGordon addresses one issue that absolutely killed the district when it floated multiple proposals for new or renovated high school facilities in 2019. When critics pointed out that the district’s two most recent elementary buildings have inadequate air conditioning systems and could need costly repairs, a difficult sales job became almost impossible.

McCownGorden, a company that has developed $470 million in high schools over the last five years, would presumably not allow that kind of faulty work to happen. At least for $4.7 million, you would hope that’s the case.

The district’s April bond proposal also improves on the earlier facilities discussion in another way. It gives voters a single proposal, rather than a confusing array of plans and alternates that never allowed support to coalesce around one vision. You can bet that the no votes have something to agree on every time.

That said, military historians note that many wars have been lost when generals plan for the last war, rather than the next one. Those advocating for this bond issue have answered key issues from past years, but they will need to address one that seems unique so far to the 2021 proposal. That is its lack of specificity.

We believe on-the-fence voters should be willing to embrace the broad outlines of the plan as discussed in past meetings: two high schools instead of three, Benton and Lafayette transitioned into middle schools and Spring Garden possibly becoming an elementary school.

But before putting pencil to the “yes” oval, these voters would be within their rights to request a few more details, like where a new high school will be built (if not specifically, then generally), how boundaries might be drawn and whether the district would get rid of open enrollment for high schools. Some may want to know how a refurbished Central would compare with a new high school, not in terms of just curb appeal, but in features that are essential for learning.

Four-sevenths is a difficult hill to climb, but more information between now and April 6 will make it doable.