In the third week of August, the Biden administration announced an increase in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, better known as food stamps.
Congress in 2018 directed the U.S. Department of Agriculture to review its Thrifty Food Plan to better reflect the actual cost of groceries for a low-income family. The maximum SNAP benefits will increase 21%, from $4.25 to $5.45 per day, beginning Oct. 1.
In the fourth week of August, the Biden administration doubled its inflation outlook for the fourth quarter, from 2% to 4.8%. This is supposed to be the temporary result of supply chain disruptions, but the trend seems less than transitory, to use the favored term among policymakers, for those forking over more cash for gasoline, food, cars and rent.
The point here isn’t that the increased SNAP benefits caused the price spikes or that this additional support is undeserved. The Thrifty Food Plan hasn’t been changed since the late 1970s, so a strong case can be made that an update was due for this basic need that all humans share.
But it serves as a cautionary tale on two fronts. Congress authorized an emergency increase in SNAP benefits in the spring of 2020 when people wondered if they would have enough money to pay for food during the early days of the pandemic. Those expanded benefits were set to expire Sept. 30, so the Oct. 1 starting date on the Thrifty Food Plan makes this among the first emergency pandemic measures to be more or less extended indefinitely.
It might be necessary for food, but the same permanence shouldn’t be granted to other relief — like expanded unemployment benefits and eviction moratoriums — that was supposed to allow people to ride out the storm. Remember that unemployment was at 14% in the spring of 2020 and renter protections were enacted for health as much as economic reasons, the logic being that those who faced eviction were at enhanced risk of catching COVID if they moved from place to place.
Today, unemployment is 5% nationally and a free vaccine is available to adults who want it, seemingly diminishing the need for these protections.
The bigger issue, however, is all the benefits in the world will do little good if the government policy is to look the other way on inflation and hope that it all goes away in time.
It’s a risky bet because the USDA now expects grocery prices to increase between 2.5% and 3.5% and restaurant prices to jump 3.5% to 4.5% this year. SNAP recipients could use the boost, but this kind of assistance will do little long-term good without a renewed fiscal and monetary commitment to price control.
