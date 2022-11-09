If society has reached a point where some people refuse to believe election results or scientific research, it stands to reason that economic data would emerge as another point of partisan contention.
That became apparent during the most recent election cycle. If you talked to a Democrat, it seemed like happy days were here again, while the rhetoric from Republicans made it seem like we’re one step away from selling apples on the street corner.
In truth, the indicators are strangely mixed in today’s no-boom, no-bust economy. At 3.7% unemployment, jobs are plentiful and the national jobless rate is near a record low. In fact, unemployment is lower than it was during the runup to the 2018 midterms under President Trump.
But stocks have flirted with bear market territory, with the S&P 500 down 22% at one point in October. Then there’s inflation, with prices rising at the highest clip in 40 years and consumers experiencing sticker shock at the gas station, the grocery store and seemingly every time they get a utility bill.
This feeds a self-fulfilling sense of pessimism, with more than half of Americans now giving the economy a failing grade in national surveys. In exit polls, voters made it clear that inflation was a key issue in Tuesday’s election, but the results were just as mixed as the economic indicators. But regardless of whether it was a red wave or more of a trickle, politicians of all stripes would be foolish to downplay inflation and its real impact on everyday Americans.
For instance, this week Second Harvest Food Bank served close to 1,500 individuals at a mobile pantry event in St. Joseph. It was not a show of partisanship but just an example of people in need. For those who stood in line, inflation takes an especially heavy toll.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics found that in 2021 the U.S. households with the lowest earnings spent 30% of their income on food, compared to 7% of income for the wealthiest households.
In years to come, economists will debate whether blame for this current bout of inflation rests with the Biden administration for its fiscal spending, the Federal Reserve for an expansive monetary policy, the pandemic for its impact on supply chains or even Trump and his trade war with China.
What should be beyond debate, however, is that inflation is the cruelest tax and impacts low-wage earners the most because they will have to devote a larger share of the pie to feeding, clothing and sheltering themselves and their families. It is not a red or blue issue but something that should be at the top of the agenda for the new Congress, whoever is in charge.
