In hindsight, the St. Joseph School District’s abrupt switch to a hybrid learning model comes as little surprise.

Statistics relating to the coronavirus can change as fast as the weather, but recent trends were alarming. As of Monday, the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services showed St. Joseph schools with the fourth-highest 14-day coronavirus infection count in the state.

St. Joseph reported 66 coronavirus cases for ages 5 through 19 in that time period, according to state data collected from both public and private schools. Only Joplin, Columbia and Jefferson City recorded a higher number during the two-week period. Joplin had 84 positive cases.

For St. Joseph public schools, the bigger problem might have been close contacts and quarantines that affected teachers. As many as 80 staff members were not in school early this week, making it difficult to find enough substitutes.

So now the Board of Education authorized a hybrid model that has high school, middle school and elementary students attending in-person classes some days and engaged in online learning on others.

It’s hard to argue with the district’s final decision here, although going forward it will be important to separate the what from the how. The return to school during a pandemic was bound to require flexibility, with closures at the building level and now a hybrid system that affects the entire district.

If it’s this hard to have an educator in front of students in each classroom, then the current setup was untenable and some adjustment was needed. In this case, it was a significant adjustment.

If you watched Monday night’s emergency meeting, it’s clear this pivot to hybrid learning was well-planned from the administrative side.

It’s also clear, if you read or listen to parent and community comments, that this isn’t how it’s perceived. For families in the district, an emergency meeting is hastily called and a complicated new schedule is unveiled, with major implications for how children learn and how parents are supposed to balance work and child care. Unlike spring, when school were closed amid a wider shelter-in-place order, more parents are expected to be back at work.

Some of this disruption can be chalked up to external factors, to an evolving situation and a virus that remains a serious threat. That’s the what.

Some of it, though, is due to how this information is disseminated. This is a school board that, after all, prefers that only one of its elected members talks to media outside of meetings.

There’s no doubt we all need to be flexible, but the board and administration should do everything possible to communicate and provide some kind of road map for what learning will look like for the rest of the semester.