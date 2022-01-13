Dr. Jimmy Albright was a lot of things.
He was a professor and an archaeologist. He was a member of nonprofit boards. He traveled to Israel multiple times, often leading tour groups. He even ran some marathons.
Despite a wide range of interests, it shouldn’t be forgotten that Albright was, first and foremost, a man of faith. He served nearly three decades as senior pastor of Wyatt Park Baptist Church before retiring in 2009.
Albright, who died Monday at the age of 79, wasn’t the only devout Christian in a city of 72,000. But he was often the person associated with religious faith in the public mind.
Part of that is because he presided over one of the largest Baptist congregations in St. Joseph, but there was another reason. He wasn’t afraid to talk about it. We’re not talking about going in front of the Sunday congregation or Wednesday’s Bible study group. That’s expected, part of a pastor’s job.
No, Albright often found himself on television or in the pages of this newspaper, talking about his faith, his religion, his God. He always seemed willing to give an interview, not because he wanted the attention but because he knew that his faith formed a common thread that connects so many people in St. Joseph.
Much was made of a Pew Research survey that finds the nation becoming increasingly secularized, especially among younger adults. But even if 3-in-10 adults are religiously unaffiliated, that means roughly 7-in-10 are not.
For that 70%, whether they’re Catholic, Protestant, Jewish or Muslim, religious faith deeply impacts their personal value system and the way they live their lives or see the world. It would seem to be something we in the media would want to ask about and something pastors and their flock would want to discuss.
It isn’t so easy. Sometimes, it’s easier to find someone to talk about zoning or inflation or crime, even though a person’s religious convictions often form the core of his or her identity. It’s a disconnect that works both ways. The media is uncomfortable talking about religion and the religious would rather not talk to the media.
In many ways, the road to salvation is a private matter between the individual and God. Even the casual churchgoers among us know what Jesus said about judging others.
To his credit, Albright never seemed judgmental, or overly preachy, when he discussed his beliefs or the impact of them to a wider audience.
He performed a service, not just for the media but to the community as a whole, in understanding that religion is not something to be whispered about six of seven days a week. It can be shouted, and it is a valid and important topic in all aspects of public life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.