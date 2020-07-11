On his third day in office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to remove the United States from the sprawling, 12-nation free trade agreement known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Politically, it was a smart move because it was a promise kept to voters. The complex deal had its share of detractors, including liberal economists who warned of U.S. manufacturing wages taking a hit, as well as sections on “investor-state dispute settlement” that were hard to explain, let alone defend.

At the time, few people lamented this deal’s passing — even Hillary Clinton’s support wavered late in the 2016 campaign, although that comes as little surprise. But it’s often forgotten that one of the TPP’s selling points was not the elimination of tariffs and provisions on labor standards — all of which were in there — but the way 12 nations managed to gang up on China.

To that end, withdrawal from the TPP marked a setback for U.S. efforts to maintain influence in the Pacific Rim and contain a rising power, one that’s communist in name only but instead practices a form of state-run capitalism with an increasingly aggressive foreign policy.

Since the TPP, the United States has watched as Uighurs are detained in camps that operate under the Orwellian guise of “re-education centers.” Hong Kong’s long-held freedoms were dashed with a national security law that gives broad powers to the police.

Now China is giving lip-service to the possibility of joining the TPP deal that the U.S. abandoned. It remains to be seen whether the world’s second-largest economy really wants to participate in an international agreement with provisions on intellectual property and human rights, but clearly it’s now the United States that finds itself on the outside looking in.

Instead, the United States is considering banning TikTok, a short-form video app that’s all the rage with teenagers in the U.S. It seems all that lip-syncing and dancing provides cover for a Chinese ownership that’s capable of collecting and sharing large amounts of user data. Similar concerns exist with other Chinese technology, like Lenovo laptops.

In contemplating a TikTok ban, any parent who has witnessed hours of “Renegade” and other incomprehensible moves wouldn’t mind finding a different outlet for a young person’s time. (Remember, though, our parents said the same thing about MTV when that network actually played videos).

So ban it, if you must. After all, some developer out there will conjure up a suitable replacement technology. But do so with the clear understanding that this step is no substitute for a coherent, comprehensive and multilateral strategy to counter China’s rise.