You can say this about the elected officials who are sent to Jefferson City. They aren’t short on ideas.
In the Missouri House, 372 measures (bills and resolutions) were proposed on the first day for filing legislation. Heading into the start of the 2022 session, which begins today at noon, at least 722 measures are pending in the House. In the Senate, which can call itself the more deliberative chamber, another 401 measures are pending.
This legislation includes issues of widespread impact (workforce development and Medicaid funding) and legislation with more of a niche appeal (sales tax exemptions on future World Cup soccer tickets). One thing or another will attain official status in Missouri. The legislature will have to navigate the cultural minefield of abortion and school curriculum without letting the session get high-centered.
It wouldn’t be the end of the world if some of these bills died on the vine, but the legislature has some important issues on its plate.
Illegal gambling has become a problem deserving of attention, and funding for mental health services and rural broadband has been too easily deferred in the past. A proposed grant program to enhance cybersecurity is a small step toward tackling a growing problem, especially for smaller businesses and municipalities. On the topic of last year’s Second Amendment Preservation Act, lawmakers should heed the concerns of law enforcement agencies that encountered problems investigating crimes committed with guns.
A review of legislation shows that vaccine mandates and election law will take up much of the General Assembly’s time. On vaccines, it’s hard to see much of a middle ground between the advocates for personal freedom and those who see increased vaccination rates as the surest way out of the pandemic nightmare.
On election law, however, the legislature has some room to maneuver. Sen. Dan Hegeman, a Republican who previously served as the chief elections official in Andrew County, has one proposal for no-excuse absentee voting, which is an issue of access, along with a requirement for paper ballots and photo identification, which could be labeled as a security or confidence-building measure.
It’s one of several bills filed in the legislature, so there’s plenty that could change in the four-month session. But after a year when the legislature got some significant things done, like an online sales tax, gas tax and prescription drug database, an election bill that addresses issues of both access and security would be a defining item this session.
Can they get it done in an election year? It’s January. Hope springs eternal.
