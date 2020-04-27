For someone who recommends the elimination of English as a major, Missouri Western State University President Matt Wilson could find inspiration in an unusual place.

“Screw your courage to the sticking place,” Shakespeare writes in Macbeth, “and we’ll not fail.”

Wilson and Western’s governing board will need a dose of courage this week on a final push for the proposed elimination of around 14 majors, most of them in liberal arts and humanities, over a three-year period. Wilson made the final recommendations Friday ahead of this week’s critical Board of Governors meeting.

Some might argue about the urgency of Western’s funding gap, but it seems irresponsible to delay difficult decisions. Western’s board can’t wish away a looming recession and demographic projections that show a shrinking pool of students ready to enter college.

These cuts hurt because they seem like the kind of talk that belongs in the board room and not the ivory tower. Maybe higher education has been immune to some of the forces roiling the private sector over the last decades, but no more.

Over the years, this newspaper’s reporters have watched companies endure painful restructuring, often to the detriment of loyal, hardworking and talented employees. Across the country, many a journalist knows all about waking up one morning to find that the market has shifted underneath you. It isn’t pretty.

It’s with a sense of humanity that we would never argue in favor of getting rid of so-and-so, but it’s with a sense of realism we wouldn’t suggest that any employer stay the course out of sentimentality, if that trajectory leads to doom.

Part of what makes this debate so hard is that it strikes at the core of a university’s identity. What is Western’s role? To get graduates ready for the workplace or to enlighten? Or some combination?

Wilson prefers to talk about elimination of majors with limited enrollment. In effect, doesn’t that mean the decision was already made for him, slowly over the years, by students who anticipated better prospects in one area over another? We’re not talking about earnings. Not everyone needs to major in engineering or computer science. We’re talking about placement.

Earlier this year, a national survey from BestColleges found that two-thirds of graduates would major in something different if they could to it over again. Boomers and Gen Xers would choose a field that aligns with their passions, but millennials — an age group that’s old enough to know better but young enough to do something about it — strongly favored a major that would bring better job prospects.

The study makes for interesting reading. Not as interesting as Shakespeare, but we’d suggest the board give it a look.