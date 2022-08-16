This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Pumpkin mountain
File photo | News-Press NOW

In just a couple of months, when Pumpkin Mountain is illuminated on a crisp fall evening, one person should be remembered for making this St. Joseph tradition a reality.

Mignon DeShon conceived of this annual fundraiser for the Pony Express National Museum. For many, Pumpkinfest serves as the final festival of the season before Old Man Winter’s arrival means that kettle corn and funnel cakes are on hold until spring.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.