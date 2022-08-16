In just a couple of months, when Pumpkin Mountain is illuminated on a crisp fall evening, one person should be remembered for making this St. Joseph tradition a reality.
Mignon DeShon conceived of this annual fundraiser for the Pony Express National Museum. For many, Pumpkinfest serves as the final festival of the season before Old Man Winter’s arrival means that kettle corn and funnel cakes are on hold until spring.
It also helps to support one of St. Joseph’s most popular museum attractions, a facility that is associated with the very fabric of this city and its founding as an outpost of western expansion.
After DeShon’s death last week at the age of 85, she was remembered as someone whose passion for St. Joseph’s past helped to ensure that future generations would be able to appreciate a rich cultural and historical legacy.
She wasn’t alone in this important endeavor. Her family itself is closely associated with St. Joseph’s history — both making it and saving it.
Michael Karl Goetz came from Germany and established a brewery business that thrived during St. Joseph’s era of great commercial growth. The beer no longer flows, but the name is still part of St. Joseph lore.
Over the years, the Goetz family made it a priority to preserve St. Joseph traditions, from the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion to the Harry George Native American Collection to the Pony Express Stables.
Mignon Goetz DeShon and her husband, Dick DeShon, continued that legacy with support for the Pony Express Museum and the memorial that occupies a city block. Mignon is credited with helping launch Pumpkinfest and the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art’s Pot of Gold fundraiser.
It is easy today to point out everything that’s wrong with St. Joseph, but there is also much to celebrate. In most cases, those good things don’t come about by accident. Indeed, there was probably a time when St. Joseph was at risk of losing treasures like the Pony Express Stables or the Wyeth-Tootle. Someone always has to step up and be a champion for St. Joseph’s history.
The best that all of us can hope for is to use our talents to make the world a little bit better for those who come after us. Mignon DeShon serves as an example of that. It’s something to think about when Pumpkin Mountain turns bright and orange during the second weekend of October.
