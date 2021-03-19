When Henry Ford introduced the continually moving assembly line, the labor needed to make one Model T was reduced from 12 hours to six. It eventually went down to 93 minutes.

Was the Model T Ford any less safe?

In 2002, Steve Jobs vowed to unveil a revolutionary mobile phone. The first iPhone went on sale five years later. The iPhone 12 came 13 months after the iPhone 11.

Did customers view the iPhone 12 as a lesser product?

In 1948, Dr. Jonas Salk was awarded a grant to develop a polio vaccine. It was approved for nationwide inoculation in 1955.

Now, just one year after the World Health Organization classified COVID-19 as a pandemic, people in Buchanan County have an opportunity to receive one of three FDA-approved vaccines in the United States. So far, 11% have done so.

When cars and phones are made faster and better, it’s considered a marvel of technology and manufacturing processes. Why does the same not always hold true for vaccines? Surely, processes and scientific knowledge would advance considerably from the days of Dr. Salk.

Yet all too often, the speed of developing these vaccines is viewed not for what it is, a life-saving achievement that was 30 years in the making. That’s how long scientists have been exploring whether vaccines could be made more efficiently. The COVID-19 crisis just came along at the moment when this knowledge could be utilized for a critical need. That should be cause for deep appreciation.

Some will highlight side effects and complications, but those are often small samples taken out of context. The Wall Street Journal points out that four publications, all serving as fronts for Russian intelligence, have targeted Western-produced COVID-19 vaccines with misleading coverage that exaggerates the risks.

They don’t have your safety in mind. Mostly likely, the Russians either want to promote their own vaccine or like the thought of more Americans getting sick and dying because of fear.

Speed doesn’t equate to recklessness, just a better way of doing what’s been done in the past. The Food and Drug Administration still did three phases of trials on each vaccine, the last of which involved thousands of people who were tracked for serious adverse events.

It’s something to consider in St. Joseph, where the City Council meets Monday to discuss whether to rescind a mandatory mask mandate for indoor public spaces. In essence, the decision should come down to measurable benchmarks, with one of the biggest being that share of the population that rolls up its sleeves for the COVID-19 shot at events like Friday’s mass vaccination clinic.

If you don’t like the masks, or you don’t want them back after a rise in caseloads, then you really should consider the vaccine.