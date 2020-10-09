Since 1932, the U.S. Census Bureau has tracked voter turnout for presidential elections. For each election, a majority of U.S. voters went to the polls to punch their ticket for a candidate, with the exception of one year: 1996.

At the time, CNN noted that while certain demographics — notably Hispanics and the elderly — saw spikes in turnout, young people saw the sharpest decline despite MTV’s “Rock the Vote” being launched just six years prior.

“There is a growing disconnect between the American people, their leaders and their politics,” Curtis Gans of the Committee for the Study of American Electorate told CNN at the time, “and I think it is a dangerous thing for the democratic future.”

Gans’ comments aren’t as foreboding when compared to the data. In 2016, 55.5% of the electorate turned out. This was at a time when distaste for both candidates was high.

In its coverage at the time, CNN noted a thriving economy, election-year mudslinging and lesser television news coverage meant the electorate wasn’t as motivated by anger as it was in 1992 when George H.W. Bush was voted out of office.

Except for the mudslinging, 2020 is set for a different course. This election is already at a boiling point and covered in grueling detail by every media platform 24/7. An economy sickened by a pandemic is likely to drive voter turnout this year. Everyone is angry and scared, hoping the horrors of 2020 end at midnight Dec. 31.

Despite this, it’s understandable for a voter to be less than enthused with either candidate as a leader of the free world. After all, voting for a U.S. president is inherently a moral and ethical choice that’s based on gut instincts more than facts and figures. Just ask Ross Perot and his charts in 1992.

This year, gut instincts could point toward a different direction after the first debate resembled a mud-wrestling contest more than a discussion of ideas or policies.

Low voter turnout can be driven by apathy or purposeful abstention, but either way it should be viewed as a condemnation of both major candidates and the system that birthed them and covers their every move with partisan soundbites and “gotcha!” questions.

Some issues are dragged to the forefront of national media attention not because they matter, but because they generate clicks and views.

No one should ever walk away from the voting booth out of shame or fear of personal retribution, though. Whether you vote red, blue or not at all this November, the mark of a true American is how you treat your fellow citizens when the dust settles. At the end of any election cycle, all we’re ever really left with is our family, friends and a mud-covered nation preparing for more broken promises.

On Nov. 4, there’s no abstaining from the cleanup operations.