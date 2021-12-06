The death of Bob Dole adds extra poignancy to this year’s remembrance of Pearl Harbor.
Dole, the former U.S. Senate leader who died Sunday at the age of 98, was not at Pearl Harbor when the Japanese attacked the U.S. naval base. But Pearl Harbor not only hastened the U.S. entry into World War II, it also launched a lifetime of service for Dole and countless other Americans who left cities and farms to join the war effort.
Dole might be among the most visible because his political career gave him a national platform, but his no-nonsense work ethic and duty to the country was typical of the parents and grandparents in our lives who answered the call after Dec. 7, 1941.
Sadly and inevitably, few of them remain as the nation marks the 80-year-anniversary of Pearl Harbor. It is up to the rest of us, those who know of Pearl Harbor only from history books and newsreel footage, to remember what happened on that day but also to appreciate what led up to it and all that happened after it.
The nation pulled together in the months and years after Pearl Harbor, a unity of purpose that Dole took to the Senate. As a leading Republican, Dole was willing to cross the aisle on issues like food stamps and the Americans with Disabilities Act. Today, we can’t even agree on a National Defense Authorization Act, a dismal example of political paralysis.
From a psychological sense, it’s tempting to view Pearl Harbor as a historical anomaly, something that could never happen again.
But there are eerie parallels between our times and the years before Dec. 7, 1941. Both feature a rising power in East Asia and a competition for natural resources and economic, political and military influence. China’s development of advanced hypersonic missiles — technology that would put U.S. ships at grave risk — has surprisingly not become a “Sputnik” moment for the U.S. citizenry. It should.
The Lowy Institute, an Australian think tank, believes China’s military buildup creates a substantial risk of war in the region. The Australians faced their own Pearl Harbor — the 1942 Japanese attack on the city of Darwin — so they’re always vigilant on security in their own backyard.
The United States, separated by an ocean, can enjoy the luxury of other concerns. The day before Pearl Harbor, the St. Joseph Gazette published a front page with plenty of local news on tavern inspections and the Salvation Army raising $20 on the first day of its kettle drive. A few days later, the headlines were all about Japan.
The point is that Dole’s generation was focused on other things but then rose to the challenge when needed.
If the past could speak to the present, it would probably tell us to keep our eyes open and get our act together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.