Like others on the City Council, Marty Novak listened to the medical experts about positivity rates and hospitalizations as COVID-19 roared across many Missouri communities, including St. Joseph.

He was opposed at first, but later he supported a mask mandate as a reasonable attempt to reduce the spread of the virus while avoiding more drastic restrictions on movement and commercial activity. After contracting COVID-19 himself, he called a mask “a small price to pay.”

Like all of us, he wondered when it would all end. We were told that COVID-19 hospitalizations in Buchanan County were a key justification for the mandate, but those numbers dropped from more than 90 in November to just five this week.

We were told that a high positivity rate showed that masks were needed to curtail the impact of asymptomatic spreaders who weren’t getting tested until they were sick. Buchanan County’s seven-day positivity rate is 2%, down from 7% in February and 20% in late November.

The seven-day average in confirmed cases? It pushed 70 in November and is now down to 25.

So Novak is not off base, and he certainly isn’t a denier of reality, when he proposes a resolution that would make mask-wearing voluntary, as early as March 22. He is only looking at numbers that once justified a mask mandate and asking if that’s still the case.

It’s a debate that needs to happen because, right now, the numbers are in Novak’s favor. Those who wish to extend the mandate will need to do better than issue vague warnings that it could creep back up, if not for a mask mandate. OK, but if that’s the argument, then in theory there’s no end in sight. It’s like pi. What will it take, in terms of positivity rates, hospitalizations and vaccinations, in order to relax the mask mandate?

If the mayor or the health department can’t answer that with specificity, then the mandate should be allowed to expire. Action on the mandate shouldn’t have to wait until the next big community event passes, because after St. Patrick’s Day we have Apple Blossom, then Fourth of July, then Chiefs camp (maybe) and so on. More pi.

At the very least, Novak’s proposal should shift the debate from groupthink to a thoughtful, evidence-based discussion of where this community is and where it needs to go on this important public health matter. It also seems to acknowledge the obvious regarding mask compliance up to this point.

In a passive-aggressive sort of way, all those “nosers” who don’t wear their masks properly already have made it voluntary. The last time we checked, the nose is connected to the lungs in most human beings.