St. Joseph faces a paradox in developing a part of town that’s both an untapped asset and a potential disaster zone. In this city, the five highest-recorded crests on the Missouri River came in 1881, 1952, 1993, 2011 and 2019. It doesn’t take a hydrologist to see that severe flooding occurs on a more frequent basis, a reality that should give pause to the most optimistic boosters of riverfront development.

The latest big idea involves private developers who want to spend $750,000 on an RV campground, as part of a broader proposal to use $1.3 million in hotel/motel tax revenue for a splash park, events pavilion, pickleball courts, access road and trail extension to supplement the 17-acre project.

Some argue that an RV park is a foolish venture next to a flood-prone river, but these critics miss two central points. One is that voters, in 2011, approved an extension to the lodging tax, with revenue specifically earmarked for riverfront improvements. Doing nothing would represent a violation of the voters’ intent.

The second is that, unlike a factory, a house or a water plant, an RV can drive away when the flood threat increases. (Just make sure you unhook the sewer hose). This makes a proposed campground a sensible development along the river.

Now comes Ken Reeder, a riverfront property owner who includes taxpayer-subsidized campground amenities on the growing list of things he’s against in St. Joseph. He questions the need for a splash park or pickleball courts and claims that that Tourism Commission and city government lack transparency in their dealings with the developers.

The process, though, is more transparent than Reeder suggests. Local Realtors Kelly and Alison Horn are identified as developers in the minutes of Tourism Commission meetings. The public will get a chance to ask questions when a final project proposal is presented to the City Council. The entire riverfront master plan, including a potential RV park, went through a public discussion process and gained council approval.

At this point, the council’s primary concern should be the developers’ ability to pull off the project. As with any public-private partnership, the city’s elected leadership must ensure that a financial agreement isn’t weighed too much toward the public assuming all the risk.

If they’re able to resolve that question, then the council would be wise to ponder the so-called Riverfront Park, which is really a dreary parking lot under a bridge.

St. Joseph needs to do more than pour concrete and call it development. If the numbers work, then $1.3 million for a splash park, pickleball courts and other amenities is worth the investment, otherwise the city continues a sad trend of over-promising and under-delivering on this part of town.