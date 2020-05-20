Americans have grown accustomed to a low-cost, abundant supply of food. Studies show that the typical U.S. household devotes a lower percentage of personal income on food than people in other countries, both developing and advanced.

Much of the credit goes to the American farmer. But there’s more to it than producing the food that ends up on our dinner tables. A complex supply chain gets grains, livestock and other products from farm to processor to grocery store. The public can be forgiven for thinking someone at the store just pushes the magic food button.

Now, the coronavirus pandemic has exposed weaknesses in this supply chain just as backyard chefs prepare to fire up their grills for the Memorial Day holiday.

Consumers have encountered limited supplies and rising prices, especially at the meat counter. Some projections call for a 20% increase in meat prices in the coming months, while supplies drop about 30%.

Farmers are seeing low prices when they sell livestock, but consumers are encountering sticker shock on their end, as well. U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, calls it a “pricing gap.” No doubt, a more colorful definition might come from the farmer who gets squeezed and the consumer who get pinched. Meanwhile, some packers and middlemen are seeing record margins.

The problem is tied to bottlenecks at the processing stage, much in the way that a refinery shutdown can cause a spike in gasoline prices. Beef and pork plants throughout the Midwest have either shut down or reduced capacity because of COVID-19’s impact on a labor-intensive industry. Farmers, facing either a shortage of buyers or low prices, may resort to euthanizing animals.

This is the kind scenario that should prompt action from elected officials.

Hawley, along with Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, is asking the Federal Trade Commission to investigate consolidation in American meatpacking and processing. Meanwhile, a bipartisan group of state attorneys general asked the Justice Department to open an antitrust probe into the meatpacking industry.

Some have gone so far as so say that meat prices are “rigged,” which is language taken from the Bernie Sanders playbook. A more accurate characterization is that this is the way the industry has been allowed to develop, with drastic implications for both consumers and producers in a time of crisis.

Officials like Hawley are right to identify meatpacking and the food supply as a priority for some kind of change.

Americans are a lot of things — hardworking, generous, patriotic and passionate. Faced with shortages at the store and a rural economy in turmoil, it remains to be seen whether they are patient.