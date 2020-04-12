The debate over historic preservation often devolves into the same old arguments about the integrity of landmarks versus the rights of property owners.

In St. Joseph, it might reflect a local take on the glass-half-full, half-empty dilemma. The city is blessed with architectural gems and cursed with neighborhood blight, depending on how you wish to view it.

Mayor Bill McMurray’s suggestion to do away with the Landmark Commission Review Board doesn’t have much to do with either side in this ongoing debate. Rather, the mayor’s proposal represents a nod to common sense over the bureaucratic tendency to do things the way they’ve always been done.

The Landmark Commission exists to preserve buildings in St. Joseph’s historic districts. It’s certainly a worthy goal, although some argue that the board, appointed by the council, can display an inflexibility that acts as an impediment to fixing up old properties.

The commissioners enforce guidelines on exterior alterations of historic homes and buildings. This means the commission can stymie certain exterior improvements, like metal siding in an extreme example, that would destroy the historic character of a particular building.

Property owners have the right to appeal to a review board if they feel the commission takes an unreasonable stance, one that makes the building renovation process economically unfeasible.

It seems like a good system, except that no one seems to use it. McMurray proposed getting rid of a board that, by some accounts, hasn’t met in 10 years, He also sought to eliminate a $250 fee that could be viewed as an impediment to seeking a second opinion.

All this could quickly become another squabble between city government and the preservationist community. We’re encouraged that Nigh Johnson, the current chairman of the Landmark Commission, told our reporter that getting rid of the review board wouldn’t mark a significant change in the Landmark Commission’s mission to preserve St. Joseph’s historic homes and buildings. The measure gained passage last week.

It never made sense to have appeals heard by another appointed board that potentially has a similar outlook and mandate to the Landmark Commission. In our view, it’s better to give that review authority to the elected council, which might be able to take a broader view of the tension between historic accuracy and property owner flexibility.

A vote to do away with the review board shouldn’t be viewed as a repudiation of preservation, only a small stand against inertia. The council’s decision represents a new take on a familiar refrain: If it ain’t used, don’t keep it.