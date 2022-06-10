By St. Joseph standards, the fire call on June 2 was nothing unusual. Firefighters entered a vacant building, found the source of the smoke, extinguished it and noticed signs that squatters may have been inside.
Unfortunately, it happens all the time in St. Joseph, a city with a growing homeless population and a large number of vacant structures. It can be a combustible mix in older parts of town, especially in the fall when transients are tempted to break inside and start fires for warmth. As a result, some city streets look like a mouth that’s missing a tooth or two.
Usually, this can be chalked up as an unfortunate occurrence for the property owner and the neighborhood, but sometimes the stakes are higher. Sometimes a piece of St. Joseph’s history goes up in flames, leaving a gap that can never be filled quite the same way.
This isn’t what happened at the Livestock Exchange Building at 601 Illinois Ave. Fire crews were able to locate a smoldering filing cabinet that was sending smoke out of a second-story window. The day ended just as it began, with the building vacant, boarded up and in a state of decay. The Livestock Exchange Building still towers over the former stockyards district and it is still listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The designation may be more a statement of past glory than current status.
The four-story building, designed by noted architect Edmond Eckel and dedicated in 1899, is still in grave danger.
It was once a jewel of St. Joseph’s thriving stockyards district, a city within a city with government and railroad offices, banks, restaurants and even a barber shop for farmers who were in town to sell cattle and hogs. The remaining stockyard pens were demolished last year for future redevelopment, but the Livestock Exchange Building still stands as it is, with its glory days long gone but its future far from certain.
One future scenario might be the kind of catastrophic fire that took down the Pioneer Building in Downtown St. Joseph a few years ago. The other possibility is the type of redevelopment that turned livestock exchange buildings into offices, retail space and apartments in Kansas City and Omaha, Nebraska. You can even get married at Omaha’s livestock exchange building, which was fixed up at a cost of $15.6 million 20 years ago. It would be more today.
At this point, it might seem like a Pioneer Building disaster is a more plausible outcome in St. Joseph. That’s unfortunate. Perhaps last week’s close call can be used as one final push for all parties involved — the building’s nonprofit ownership along with the city, county and private investors — to work together to save the Livestock Exchange Building before it’s too late.
How many close calls do we need?
