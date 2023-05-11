The day will come when Missourians will marvel at the recollection that the state’s legislature once debated whether to spend $859 million or $1.4 billion to widen Interstate 70.
It turns out that the bigger number won out when the General Assembly approved the largest budget in state history. The state actually plans to spend $2.8 billion on I-70 when borrowed money is included.
It also turns out that lawmakers, regardless of political differences, broadly agree on one thing. They like spending large amounts of money. They like spending it on roads, they like sending it to schools and they like directing it to special projects back in the district. They’re sort of like your grandpa when he bought all the kids candy after a good day at the track.
No one is going to complain about it. For St. Joseph, the budget provides funds for Hillyard Technical Center and the Children’s Discovery Center. Universities, the target of belt-tightening during leaner years, get a 7% increase in core budgets.
None of this could be considered a bridge to nowhere. The 139th Airlift Wing is critical to St. Joseph’s economy, and Rosecrans Memorial Airport is critical to the Wing. St. Joseph has been able to move forward on millions of dollars in improvements to Rosecrans, mostly by leveraging state and federal dollars. This year’s state budget is expected to provide a boost for a new terminal building.
So the local delegation might deserve a victory lap for its legislative skill in bringing resources back to St. Joseph, especially given this region’s tendency to feel overlooked in Jefferson City and Washington. But if there’s a dark cloud on the horizon, it’s in a budget picture that’s not nearly as sunny in the nation’s capital.
Congress also likes spending money, not billions of dollars but trillions. This profligacy results in yawning budget deficits that threaten future generations. It also poses the immediate danger of an economic catastrophe if House Republicans and the White House are unable to agree on an extension to the debt ceiling.
Federal policymakers are forced to walk the tightrope of avoiding the immediate chaos of default on U.S. debt with the need for longer-term changes to an unsustainable fiscal policy.
Clearly, budgeting is not as much fun right now at the federal level, but the outcome will have an impact on state and local governments that have grown to depend on the largess of Uncle Sam.
There are no easy answers, only hard choices. When people talk about cutting the fat from the budget, they’re usually talking about other people’s priorities. Not their own. Maybe it’s best to widen I-70 while you can.
