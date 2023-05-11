This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Budget Missouri (copy)

Vehicles travel along Interstate 70 near Odessa, Missouri in 2016. The state will spend $2.8 billion, including $1.4 billion from this year’s budget, to widen I-70 from St. Louis to Kansas City.

 File photo | Associated Press

The day will come when Missourians will marvel at the recollection that the state’s legislature once debated whether to spend $859 million or $1.4 billion to widen Interstate 70.

It turns out that the bigger number won out when the General Assembly approved the largest budget in state history. The state actually plans to spend $2.8 billion on I-70 when borrowed money is included.

