Missouri Western State University isn’t the only institution of higher education that faces difficult choices.

Public colleges struggle to keep tuition affordable at a time when state aid fails to keep up with costs. Administrators attempt to balance a university’s traditional role as a beacon for academic discovery with the more practical realities of getting graduates ready for the 21st century workplace.

The issues are related, because the more tuition increases, the more graduates demand a job that justifies all the time and money.

So when Missouri Western President Matt Wilson announced an academic review to outline possible program cuts and budget savings, it was easy to envision taking a scalpel to a few traditional liberal arts or humanities programs. Other universities have navigated similar terrain.

Instead, this list hit the community, especially the alumni community, like a thunderclap over the weekend. It was possible to read through all the programs, everything from applied computer technology to zoology, and believe that the university mistakenly listed all of its academic offerings. Surely, the cuts would come from some smaller grouping.

Maybe not. Wilson, hired last year to replace Dr. Robert Vartabedian, said tough decisions are necessary not only to move Western forward, but to allow the university itself to survive.

Western’s governing board, which makes the final call on the elimination of 60 faculty positions, faces an unenviable task. No doubt, board members will hear from numerous staff members, students and graduates who feel their particular programs are sacrosanct. Those murmurs began last weekend and will only increase in volume.

The board should hear them out, with the understanding that the past way of doing business led to both declining enrollment and the current financial mess. Making matters worse, Western’s budget crisis emerged before the COVID-19 pandemic stopped the economy in its tracks. Gov. Mike Parson has already announced steep budget restrictions for higher education in response to the economic damage.

Western prides itself on being an applied learning institution that gives graduates the skills needed for the real world. These program cuts (politely referred to as “phase-outs”), would seem to mark an accelerated shift in this direction, a nod to the new cost/benefit realities for higher education. It’s also a significant change in the university’s identity.

Board members, in weighing a monumental decision that impacts Missouri Western’s future, should demand answers to the same questions that others in the community are asking: How did it come to this, and where is this university headed?