At some point, Halloween became big business.
The National Retail Federation expected consumer spending on Halloween-themed items to reach a record $10.14 billion this year, up from $8.05 billion in 2020. With 66% of consumers planning on handing out candy and 25% planning to attend a party, the holiday has come a long way from the days of cutting two eye holes in a white sheet.
This year might provide an added boost amid indications that people are more comfortable going door-to-door for candy or attending gatherings at this stage in the pandemic. Last year at this time, some communities were canceling trick-or-treating and other individuals simply opted out due to personal concerns about the potential of contagion.
On Halloween last year, Buchanan County recorded a seven-day average of 30 confirmed cases of COVID-19, compared to seven in a recent report this month from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
We’re not out of the woods on COVID-19, but Halloween this year reflects a small return to normalcy for many of us. Certainly, no one is going to complain about the economic boost, which still pales to the Christmas season but benefits retailers who need all the help they can get. Consider this: On average, consumers planned to spend $102 on Halloween costumes, candy, decorations and greeting cards in 2021. That’s $10 more than last year.
It’s all in good fun, but perhaps the pandemic and last year’s diminished holiday could provide an opportunity to reset the perspective for how we celebrate at the end of October. Our suggestion is to let Halloween be less about parties for adults and more of a day for children to just play dress up and get a few treats. It’s easy to forget that children also endured a lot during the pandemic and period of lockdowns.
On this Halloween, keep it safe, keep your eyes open and keep it about the kids. Adults can have as much fun handing out candy as just about anything on this particular holiday.
