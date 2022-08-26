FILE — Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States, and HSUS Animal Rescue Team members carry beagles into the organization’s care and rehabilitation center in Maryland on July 21 after the organization removed the first 201 beagles as part of a transfer plan from a research facility in Virginia.
Associated Press, via Humane Society of the United States
Who can resist the moist eyes of a puppy? So much warmth, so much feeling, so much unconditional love. As the writer Louis Sabin says, “no matter how little money and how few possessions you own, having a dog makes you rich.”
When about 4,000 beagles were rescued from a research facility in Virginia, this news organization fielded several calls from members of the public who were willing to adopt one of the dogs. We published a story on one couple from Savannah, Missouri, who did just that. The news story on little Daphne, as the beagle is known, generated an outpouring of support.
Here’s a sampling from our social media:
— Awe, I love this! Does anyone know how you can adopt one of these beagles in Kansas?
— Hope they all get adopted to a fur-loving home, one that will love and take care of them.
— Thank you for adopting your pup. He’ll finally get the love and care he deserves.
You’ll get no disagreement here. But all these positive vibes do beg one uncomfortable question: As a society, why are we so nice to dogs when we’re sometimes so cruel to humans?
Consider:
— The Facebook comments aren’t so uplifting when the story is about people.
— A lab full of beagles is worth saving, but school children shouldn’t get a free meal or a truckload of migrants are parasites who must be immediately deported?
— People seem more worried about the panhandler’s dog than the backstory of the person with the homemade sign, begging for money?
— Michael Vick can never be forgiven (what he did seemed pretty unforgivable), but society is willing to offer a second chance to those athletes accused of using drugs or abusing their wives and girlfriends?
We realize there are complex matters of border security, immigration policy, poverty and homelessness that must be weighed and debated on some of these issues, but it also seems like four-legged creatures get more forbearance than those with two legs.
Let’s adopt all these poor beagles, or those dogs and cats in need of a home in St. Joseph, but let’s also try treating all living things with the dignity befitting God’s creation. It used to be a bad thing to be treated like a dog, but now we’re not so sure.
A quote from another writer, C.J. Frick, is merited here. “Be the person your dog thinks you are.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.