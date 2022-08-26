This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


4,000 Beagles Transport to Care and Rehabilitation Center by the HSUS

FILE — Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States, and HSUS Animal Rescue Team members carry beagles into the organization’s care and rehabilitation center in Maryland on July 21 after the organization removed the first 201 beagles as part of a transfer plan from a research facility in Virginia.

 Associated Press, via Humane Society of the United States

Who can resist the moist eyes of a puppy? So much warmth, so much feeling, so much unconditional love. As the writer Louis Sabin says, “no matter how little money and how few possessions you own, having a dog makes you rich.”

When about 4,000 beagles were rescued from a research facility in Virginia, this news organization fielded several calls from members of the public who were willing to adopt one of the dogs. We published a story on one couple from Savannah, Missouri, who did just that. The news story on little Daphne, as the beagle is known, generated an outpouring of support.

