The uphill-in-the-snow crowd might stifle a few snorts at the latest idea for increasing attendance at the St. Joseph public schools.

Students who live within a mile of school are required to walk or get a ride in a private vehicle. That could change under a pilot program that would allow students at some schools to take a bus, even if they live within the one-mile threshold.

If approved, the expanded bus service would become part of the St. Joseph School District’s attempt to increase its overall attendance rate. The district set a 90% target, both to improve learning outcomes and to boost state aid that’s connected to average daily attendance.

We can’t disagree with Superintendent Dr. Doug Van Zyl’s goal of removing another obstacle to school attendance. We certainly hope that he’s right that the added cost could be offset by the increased state aid if attendance does increase.

The district’s recent push for increased attendance brought encouraging results, but now the overall number seems to be stuck at around 88%. A comparison with other districts in the region shows attendance rates of 94% at Lee’s Summit, 93% a Liberty and 91% at Park Hill.

District administrators characterize attendance as critical for elementary students who can easily fall behind in core subjects. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education statistics show attendance falling below 90% last year at four grade schools: Carden Park (85%), Edison (87%), Hosea (86%) and Lindbergh (86%). Ten other grade schools exceeded 90%, led by Ellison, Oak Grove and Eugene Field at 96% attendance.

This suggests some correlation between attendance and schools with a large percentage of students living in poverty, but it’s not just an elementary-level phenomenon. Bode was the only middle school to exceed 90% attendance, with Truman’s rate falling to 80%, according to state figures. A similar variance was evident at the high schools, where Central students maintained 91% attendance and Benton and Lafayette fell into the mid-80s range.

None of these numbers serve to shame or embarrass a particular student body, only to point out the the district faces a complex and pervasive problem. Middle and high schools draw from a wider area and wouldn’t see much of an impact if the district expanded busing, though perhaps those schools could see improved attendance in the long run if better habits are developed during the elementary years.

So chalk us up for expressing qualified support for this latest endeavor. Supportive, because we see the importance both in terms of the district’s finances and the long-term success of children. Qualified, because it never should have come to this.