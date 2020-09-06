To borrow from T.S. Elliot, Labor Day is the cruelest holiday.

If you had a great summer full of memories, the first Monday of September brings a certain wistfulness. For others, a final trip to the lake creates a sense of missed opportunities about the summer that was or the summer could have been.

A Labor Day parade? St. Joseph hasn’t had one of those for years. Unlike fireworks on the Fourth of July and turkey trots on Thanksgiving morning, reporters and editors scrape the bottom of the barrel for things to cover on this particular holiday.

This Labor Day, however, workers are due a salute of sorts. The coronavirus pandemic left millions of Americans out of work and upended the daily routine for those who are fortunate enough to have a job.

For many, the coronavirus accelerated the trend of working from home, although it remains to be seen whether the kitchen office becomes a permanent fixture or a temporary phenomenon.

In some respects, Americans expressed satisfaction with this new arrangement. A Harris Poll found that 65% felt their productivity increased and 73% said tasks didn’t take longer while working from home. It turns out many meetings could have been emails after all, according to the 29% of respondents who said the elimination of nonessential meetings was a welcome benefit of working from home.

Yet many, in fact a majority, yearn for a return to the traditional workplace. The same polling data finds that 66% of respondents prefer working in the office to working from home. The biggest reason, according to polling data, is that employees miss the opportunity to socialize with their co-workers.

This suggests that work is more than a means to a paycheck. A job is also an identity and a reflection of our values. An adult who retires at age 67 will spend 90,000 hours on the job. We hope that person likes it.

A home-based job also blurs the distinction between work life and private life. Many of us relished the opportunity for a break during the workday to walk the dog or help a child with homework, but flexibility is a two-way street. If our lives can encroach on the job, then there’s every reason to expect the typical home-based worker to turn off the TV on a Sunday night, open the laptop and fix a problem for the boss.

This is not a new concept, we have smartphones and broadband internet to thank for that. But the pace of change can prove disorienting as businesses figure out a way to survive and workers figure out a way to stay productive in bewildering times.

So if you need to open the work laptop on this Labor Day, don’t hesitate to do what you need to do. But take some time for a last summer cookout. You’ve earned it.