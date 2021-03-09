Clyde Weeks came of age at a time when St. Joseph’s historic structures couldn’t be demolished fast enough.

St. Joseph’s Union Depot on South Sixth Street was demolished in the 1950s. The old Robidoux Hotel went down in 1976. This “out-with-the-old” mentality wasn’t foisted on us by a few government bureaucrats. News-Press columnist Terry Jordan points out that urban renewal, viewed today as a contributor to Downtown’s demise, won voter approval by a margin of 2-to-1.

Someone like Weeks, who died Saturday at the age of 82, might have found himself swimming against the tide when he made it his mission to preserve, promote and interpret the rich history of this city.

He wrote books that illuminated the grandeur of Lake Contrary and Krug Park in St. Joseph’s Gilded Age, providing future generations an example of a city that could dream rather than just get by. He helped get the Carnegie Library placed on the National Register of Historic Places, a key step in protecting this South Side treasure. A former teacher, he gave talks and slide presentations that made history seem anything but old and dusty to all those who were present.

He most recently was associated with the Robidoux Row museum, a structure that once housed the city’s founder and functioned as a motel for those heading west in St. Joseph’s earliest days. Somehow it escaped the wrecking ball, even as it fell into disrepair and disuse. Weeks served as executive director for 17 years as it came back to life.

A graduate of Benton High School, Weeks also was remembered fondly as a teacher at Everett and Lake Contrary elementary, two schools that haven’t survived the march of history. “I always enjoyed talking with Clyde about the history of St. Joseph, and the broader history of America and Europe. He was very knowledgeable,” one former student wrote after his death.

“Clyde has helped make St. Joseph history come alive for us, and we appreciate all of his work that went into that,” another person said.

A city always needs to re-invent itself and embrace the new. The trick is to do so without obliterating all that binds us to the past. At times, St. Joseph struggles with striking a balance between absolute stasis and swinging the wrecking ball with abandon.

A devoted historian like Clyde Weeks is essential to helping a community to embrace and understand all that is rich and illuminating about its history.

Maybe this local historian’s biggest contribution was his understanding that the past doesn’t save itself and restoration doesn’t happen overnight. It’s a painstaking journey, but one that’s well worth the trouble.