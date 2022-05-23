Hillyard Companies easily could have looked to expand its business operations on the east side of St. Joseph.
It wouldn’t have been the first company to opt for the efficiencies of a single-story facility at a newer business park. Some would have grumbled about Hillyard leaving its long-time location in Downtown St. Joseph, but the trade-off would have been too difficult to turn down.
Manufacturing companies simply don’t operate in multistory buildings anymore. Look at Mead, which made paper products for years in this kind of outdated environment. Eventually, that company left town, and its main manufacturing building was turned into apartments.
Hillyard moving out east? St. Joseph would have had no choice but to swallow hard and accept it.
But here’s the deal. There was no trade-off to be made. Hillyard is expanding, but not at a shell building or pristine green field five or so miles away.
The company, which has a 115-year legacy of making cleaning and hygiene products in St. Joseph, chose to expand and invest right next to its current base of operations. Here the company, with its rich history that includes involvement in the early days of the game of basketball, will continue to serve as an anchor of the local economy for years to come.
Not only that, Hillyard’s expansion project involves the demolition and redevelopment of the former Wire Rope Corporation manufacturing site just to the north. The Wire Rope complex looked destined to become the sort of abandoned industrial wasteland found throughout the Rust Belt, but instead, 25 acres will be revitalized into a productive and modern manufacturing and distribution center for a business that’s committed to St. Joseph.
Hillyard’s intentions were announced more than five years ago, but a press release from the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce notes that the company faced numerous hurdles in the demolition process. With environmental regulations, tearing down an industrial site can be a complicated and expensive endeavor, which is why many companies would prefer greenspace.
But now Hillyard moves to a new chapter, one of building its new manufacturing and national distribution center. This is good news — for Downtown, for St. Joseph, for the state of Missouri and for anyone who has dealt with shortages and wonders why companies don’t bring more of their supply chains back to the United States.
It was appropriate that not one but two state dignitaries — Gov. Mike Parson and Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe — were at a groundbreaking event that was deserving of the hoopla. There might have been easier roads for Hillyard to take, but the one it chose will pay huge dividends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.