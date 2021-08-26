Those making allocation decisions for a large pot of federal money might feel like the guy from high school who wins the lottery. People come out of the woodwork seeking a favor here and a loan there.
So it goes for the American Rescue Plan citizens committee tasked with vetting proposals for $13 million in funding, down from $19 million after the city shaved off a portion for temporary sewer rate relief. The remainder is supposed to go to projects that address critical problems or have a long-range impact, based on community sentiment, the city's strategic plan and the government's guidance for use of stimulus funds. The City Council makes the final determination.
Our initial observation is that this committee was on the mark in deciding what not to support, namely a Downtown hotel and retention pay for city employees.
The Downtown hotel closed in 2019, with no visible signs of reopening. It falls further into disrepair the more it sits empty, but it's a major project that can't move forward without significant private investment. The hotel was approved for $2.7 million in tax-increment financing funding in 2004.
Money for city retention pay is an even worse idea because the municipal government isn't the only employer struggling to hire workers and keep them on board in this economy. In addition, using stimulus funds for local salaries creates an obligation that local taxpayers might have to pick up down the road when the federal money runs out.
Of the bigger recommendations, it's hard to get excited about using $1 million in rescue plan funds for the Civic Arena, because this is something the city should have done on its own years ago and it's supposed to get revenue from a recently passed parks tax. Still, the need is real and there probably isn't a Downtown hotel until things pick up at Civic Arena.
Other projects might be cause for more enthusiasm. At $4 million, a proposed children's museum would be the biggest recipient. This Children's Discovery Center brings a promise of something new that appeals to families and brings traffic Downtown. There's a possibility that the county could use some of its rescue plan money for this purpose.
It was good to see Hillyard Technical Center receive one of the largest recommended allotments, at $2.25 million. Expanded vocational and technical training would bring long-term benefits to St. Joseph and its economy, allowing workers to gain job skills and helping employers to fill openings.
Unlike the Children's Discovery Center, which is a mystery but a shot worth taking, Hillyard is a known quantity. Stimulus funding would catapult a larger investment said to be in the works for this building.
