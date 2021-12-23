This year we once again honor 20 Who Count in the St. Joseph community. Throughout the year, there are times when we critique aspects of St. Joseph’s politics, education and infrastructure. In editorials, news stories and even in talk throughout the community, all of us like to express our concerns as part of what we believe is a civic duty to honestly assess areas that need improvement.
However, we do want to balance that critique with praise where it is due. Like every year, this year’s 20 Who Count give us plenty of reasons to celebrate the good in St. Joseph. These are not the only people making a difference in St. Joseph, of course. After all, in a town of more than 70,000, many people are laboring every day for the good of the community.
However, these 20, while noteworthy in their own right, are reminders of the countless people that we may never meet — those who may never be highlighted in the media — who sacrificially give of their time and resources to make things a little better every day.
A wide range of people including health care workers, business leaders and volunteers for nonprofit organizations make up the list of 20 this year. For more than 25 years we have sought to highlight men and women from a wide range of backgrounds who are making a difference in the lives of others. We want to honor their efforts because too often the headlines are dominated by tragedy or controversy. The 20 Who Count list is one place where the noble and the humble get recognition.
So, thank you to those who made the list this year. Thanks also to those who may never make headlines and yet are doing the same kind of good work we honor in this year’s 20 Who Count. If you know of someone who represents the values and the spirit of giving we honor on this year’s list, there is always next year. Even if you don’t nominate them for a place on the list of 20, perhaps you can find a special way to thank them for their service.
People like this are newsworthy not only because of their positive work in our community but also because they inspire others to follow suit. As we thank these 20 for their fine example, may we also find ways to emulate the care and sacrifice they show. May the good they do become contagious throughout the St. Joseph area and beyond.
