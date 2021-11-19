Twenty years ago, a project architect came to town and pitched a dramatic plan for redeveloping St. Joseph’s riverfront. The concept called for a nature center, five-field ballpark and an alpine-style gondola that swoops down from Wyeth Hill.
The excitement must have been palpable. “This is the greatest thing ever to happen to St. Joseph in a dozen years,” St. Joseph’s former parks director, Bill McKinney, told this news organization at the time.
Today, more than 20 years after the architect urged city leaders to dream big, local and national softball teams play at Heritage Park and kids feed the fish at the Remington Nature Center. But you would still be waiting for that gondola.
As the song goes, two out of three ain’t bad.
St. Joseph’s brief dalliance with a gondola might be chalked up as one of those ideas that dies on the vine when the consultant leaves town and people start to ponder how to pay for these things.
But maybe the consultant was just before his time. In 2001, there was no firehose of federal money for communities with big dreams. The $1 trillion infrastructure bill might change that.
In Kansas City, there’s talk of using infrastructure funds to find a new way from Missouri to Kansas. A highway bridge? That’s so 2001. A train? What do you think this is, 1920?
They’re talking about a gondola. At a mere $25 million per mile, a gondola would provide a “bluff-to-bluff” crossing over the Kansas River from downtown Kansas City to Strawberry Hill on the Kansas side. While no money has been appropriated, officials to our south are conducting studies and talking up the benefits of avoiding all that pesky vehicle traffic.
Just think of the convenience of hopping on that gondola the next time you’re stuck on the Missouri side and have a hankering for ribs at the original Joe’s Kansas City over in Wyandotte County. This surely is what they had in mind, in Congress, when they talked of critical infrastructure. (Then again, St. Joseph used Obama-era stimulus for a Brazilian steakhouse).
Somewhere, Bill McKinney must be smiling at the talk of gondolas floating in the Midwestern sky. He knew how to dream big.
U.S. Rep. Sam Graves might be smiling, too. The Missouri Republican voted against the infrastructure bill because he worried about pork-barrel projects and boondoggles.
