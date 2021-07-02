Allegiant Fire Protection conducted a study that showed Missouri spends more on fireworks than any other state in the country.
Missouri spent $71.4 million on fireworks between January of 2020 and March of 2021, more than any other state based on both total value and per-capita spending. The figure reflects import value, so a large quantity of those fireworks are taken across state lines after purchase, but it shows that anything that booms or sparkles is big business here.
The results of this study should come as no surprise to those living in St. Joseph, where the city will be blanketed with a haze of smoke from all those fountains, smoke bombs and artillery shells this weekend. Plenty of fireworks stay right here in Missouri.
In fact, no city ordinance is more optional in the public’s mind than the ban on fireworks, so much so that this collective shrug toward civic authority sends a poor message. Maybe it’s time to have a one-day fireworks amnesty, much like the temporary sales tax holiday that the state of Missouri and some municipalities declare every August for school-related purchases.
Many in St. Joseph already have declared this a de-facto day (or week) to bend the rules on fireworks. Until it’s official, and it probably won’t happen for some good reasons, the best we can hope for is a reasonable amount of rain leading up to the holiday (to reduce the fire risk) and a focus on safety and common sense before lighting the fuse.
On this latter point, there’s some reason for optimism. The same Allegiant study placed Missouri 14th in the nation for fireworks-related injuries, so it would appear that those in this state are at least getting plenty of bang without having to go to the emergency room at the same rate as other states.
Heading into this extended Fourth of July weekend, we would encourage a focus on safety and plenty of consideration for your neighbors, their property and their pets when enjoying the holiday with a backyard fireworks display.
