When an employee leaves for another job, management will conduct an exit interview to gain insights into a company’s strengths and weaknesses.
An exit interview is only as effective as the two parties — former employee and former employer — allow it to be. Sometimes, a person will air petty grievances or blistering missives on the way out the door. Sometimes, the management or human resources don’t give the interview results much consideration.
But taken in the right spirit, constructive criticism proves invaluable for a company that wants to improve its processes and work conditions. The benefits of an exit interview came to mind during the public discussion of a Children’s Discovery Center planned for Downtown St. Joseph.
Officials with the Mosaic Life Care Foundation said the $19 million project isn’t seen merely as something fun to do. It’s meant to address the problem of population decline and families leaving St. Joseph. “The purpose of the Discovery Center is to attract and retain young families,” said Julie Gaddie, the president of the Mosaic Life Care Foundation.
We have no disagreement with the concept of a Discovery Center, its location in the Plymouth Building or the allocation of American Recovery Plan Act funding for this project. But if this is something bigger, an ambitious project designed to attract young families and reverse years of population stagnation, then a question must be asked.
Has anyone bothered to ask young families what they want? In particular, the views of those who leave the city, or who consider moving here but never take the plunge, would be especially interesting.
Is it housing, jobs, schools, blight, entertainment options or some other factor? This city is awash in surveys and engagement groups that seek to identify what St. Joseph’s citizens want. Plenty of consultants have told us what they think we need.
Maybe what St. Joseph really needs is an unvarnished exit interview. It would be interesting to hear from those who left St. Joseph. What could we have done better?
