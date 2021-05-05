Those who farm in the shadow of the Missouri River do so with an appreciation of the high level of risk and reward.

In a good year, they work some of the richest, most productive farmland in the world. In a bad year, they’re looking at a very big lake.

Unfortunately, a 500-year flood has become more of a regular occurrence. All along the Missouri River, the last major flood in 2019 breached more than 100 levees and inundated 1.2 million acres. As the cleanup and repair process began, those in one levee district north of St. Joseph decided it was time to take a different approach.

In Atchison County, Missouri, where the 2019 flood left 56,000 acres underwater and caused $25 million in lost ag revenue, a 70-year-old levee wasn’t just repaired. It was rebuilt in a new location, creating a setback that allows more room for floodwater in periods of high water.

It was not an easy decision. It was a tradeoff that left productive land to the whims of the Missouri River — and the federal government’s river management policies — in exchange for providing greater protection for even more land on the other side of levee L-536.

Atchison County resident Max Peeler summed it up in a letter to the editor that was published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

“We couldn’t keep fighting the same fight, the same way,” he said. “The river just didn’t have enough room to flow anymore. That’s why our levee district and landowners came together to build a levee setback and give the river more room to meander. This sure was a tough decision. It is never easy to give up farmland. But it was the right thing to do for our community.”

The significance of the decision, and the cooperation between landowners, the state of Missouri, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Atchison County Levee District No. 1, cannot be understated. A similar setback approach was pursued in rebuilding part of the non-federal Rushville-Sugar Lake levee protecting farmland south in Buchanan County. That area, too, saw significant flooding that resulted in road closures and lost acreage two years ago.

Some say the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. There are no guarantees — the river has proven that in recent years — but there’s nothing insane about this new approach that could yield a better result for those who know all too well about the devastating impact of flooding in Northwest Missouri.

We won’t know if these setbacks work until the next disaster visits those who make their living along the Missouri River. Everyone knows that day will come eventually.