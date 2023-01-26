You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who disagrees with that simple, common-sense statement. A city of more than 70,000 needs at least one public pool where children can learn to swim, adults can engage in water exercise and anyone can splash around on hot summer days.
Otherwise, St. Joseph finds itself getting lapped by cities like Savannah, Chillicothe and Wathena, Kansas. Ouch.
There’s a lot to unpack in the current debate over what to do about aging pool infrastructure in St. Joseph. It’s not a new problem, but it seems to be coming to a head because of deferred maintenance on infrastructure that doesn’t have a long life span anyway.
Two new wrinkles in this problem are inflation and the parks tax. They go hand-in-hand because the parks tax came with a promise, made to voters, that the Aquatic Park would see about $7.7 million in repairs to get it fully opened to the public. The lap pool, part of the older Noyes Pool, didn’t open last summer.
But rising costs for supplies and construction make it harder to deliver at the original price target. Mayor John Josendale and members of the city council are having some reservations about sinking that much money into a pool that’s only open three months of the year.
Here is where things get really tricky for Josendale and the council. The city didn’t just make a promise to those who want a pool. In pitching a $60 million tax, it also vowed to make improvements to Krug Park, the golf course, the ice arena, municipal ball fields, the Civic Arena and so on.
Each one of those facilities has users who are just as passionate as those in the swimming community. Each one is capable of packing a hearing room at City Hall. Each one expects the city to follow through, regardless of inflation and what could be an even bigger price tag for an indoor pool that gets more use.
A key issue for the city will be, if there is a more expensive pool fix, where does that money come from and how does it impact the other items on the parks tax list? Does a more ambitious pool project have to wait in line?
In many ways, Josendale and city administration have a harder job than Gov. Mike Parson, who unveiled a $51 billion budget that seemed to make everyone happy. Governing is fun, apparently, when you’re flush with cash from tax receipts and federal relief funding.
At the local level, there are limited resources and a seemingly unending list of things that need to get fixed and people who want to fix them. Making a budget involves hard choices, something that’s never as much fun.
