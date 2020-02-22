Don’t fault the YMCA for good intentions in building a $7 million facility on the northeast side of St. Joseph.

The Campus Family YMCA delivers a modern, well-lit fitness experience near The Shoppes at North Village. This YMCA facility, which opened in late 2014, is located near the homes and employers of many of its members.

The goal was always to strengthen through growth and use a new northeast side facility to complement the Downtown YMCA, an older building that opened in 1978. But like a well-meaning exercise enthusiast who shows up at the gym right after New Year’s Day, YMCA officials and board members are discovering that good intentions alone won’t make good things happen.

To continue with the metaphor, it’s no longer Jan. 2. For the YMCA, it’s a few months on (figuratively speaking) and it’s starting to look like tough, tough sledding to make the two-facility model work.

Late last week, YMCA CEO Sue White and various board members visited News-Press NOW to discuss challenges with operations, revenue and expenses. They acknowledged that capital needs make the Downtown YMCA harder to maintain, but White declined to discuss a leaked internal report that calls into question the future of that facility, referring to it as a “confidential document.”

OK, fine. But the YMCA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and its tax disclosures are not confidential. The latest IRS statement, for 2018, shows that expenses exceeded revenue for that last two reporting periods. In a city with little population growth, and increased competition from private gyms and the taxpayer-subsidized St. Joseph REC Center, this is not a sustainable path.

At the same time, board member Ron Hook is correct when he says the YMCA is “more than a fitness center.” It provides child care, swimming, family events and youth sports and programming. At times, sliding-scale fees are utilized to make its services more accessible to low-income residents.

There’s the rub. The things that make the YMCA unique and allow it to fulfill its charitable mission are not necessarily the same things that keep the bills paid.

We would love to see the Downtown YMCA remain open, but not at the expense of the organization’s ability to deliver on its broader mission to the community. Nor is it the YMCA’s mission to make sure that Downtown is thriving.

The organization has difficult choices to make, not unlike the St. Joseph School District and its aging facilities in older parts of town. The district studied the issue for so long that the momentum for change was lost.

Let’s hope that the YMCA, facing its own sprawling footprint, can agree on decisive change to strengthen an organization that serves an essential role for St. Joseph.