Beware of those politicians or commentators who offer easy solutions to the nation’s gun violence epidemic.
There are few easy answers, but in the wake of Uvalde, lawmakers and the public need to ask two very simple questions in addressing gun violence in this country. Will the proposal work, and can it pass?
The U.S. House advanced a measure that would raise the age for buying a semiautomatic weapon from 18 to 21, ban high-capacity magazines and expand red-flag laws. Americans may be willing to climb on board this kind of proposal, including the age limit for certain types of weapons. It sounds good, but even setting aside questions about legal and constitutional challenges, will it work?
In 2021, there were 61 mass-shooting incidents in the United States, according to the FBI’s definition. The shooter’s age ranged from 12 to 67. (In 2022, the shooter was 18 in both Uvalde and Buffalo).
The bigger problem, however, is that this House bill had zero chance of getting 60 votes in the Senate, meaning it wasn’t exactly the art of the possible. It was rushed to the floor, creating an impression that it was less about saving children and more about appeasing a political base that is demanding some sort of action.
It’s understandable, but a better solution might be the bipartisan and more deliberative framework emerging in the Senate. The more narrow concept, which has the backing of Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt, leans heavily on school security and mental health, although it does call for expanded federal background checks for gun buyers under the age of 21. Those background checks would include the purchaser’s juvenile record.
It’s not bold gun control, but it is something that has a good chance of passing the Senate, and that counts for something. In addition, a focus on expanding red-flag laws and mental health funding should not be considered a cop-out.
Mental health needs to be addressed with or without restrictions on firearms. In 2020, more than half (54%) of the gun-related deaths in the United States were not mass-shooting incidents for even drug-related killings. They were suicides, according to the Pew Research Center.
Another study estimates that one-third of mass shootings are committed by people with mental illness, although it’s worth noting that the Buffalo shooting occurred in a state with a tough red-flag law designed to keep guns out of the hands of those who are a danger to themselves and others. It didn’t.
The Senate framework may not be the final answer, but some progress is better than no progress or, as was the case with the House bill, progress just for show.
