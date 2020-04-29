Just a few months ago, talk of zooming would have brought up images of hopping on a plane for an important out-of-town meeting.

What once required a trip across town, or across the country, is now accomplished remotely. Out of necessity, our world takes a turn toward virtual meetings on Zoom or other online platforms.

Maybe that’s a small benefit from this dismal seven-week lockdown. We’ve developed an understanding that not all meetings need to be on a face-to-face basis. Technology can be used to provide access, at reduced cost, across great distances.

But at some point, it becomes necessary for someone to get on a plane to close a deal or meet colleagues in some far-off location. For those in St. Joseph, that means going to nearby Kansas City International Airport, but the latest monthly traffic report outlines the heavy toll that the coronavirus levied on KCI and other airports across the United States.

The Kansas City Aviation Department reports that 480,690 passengers arrived and departed through KCI’s gates in March, a 52.8% decrease from the same month in 2019. Passenger boardings were down 55.2% compared to March of last year. Year-to-date boarding are off 21%. Expect April to be even worse.

“The pandemic has hit the airline industry hard worldwide, as stay-at-home orders and health concerns are keeping people from flying,” said Pat Klein, director of aviation in Kansas City. “While passenger figures are way down, the airport is still open should people need to travel.”

The problem for airlines and airports is that the public won’t necessarily be ready to climb aboard immediately after restrictions are lifted. Many potential passengers will be either too scared to share close quarters with strangers or too worried about their own finances to purchase a ticket.

But at some point, that ticket does get punched. With an eye toward that day, U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, whose district includes KCI, announced $2.7 million in federal funding to reconstruct runway lighting at the airport. Some of that money comes from the $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill that passed Congress and was signed into law.

KCI previously received $43 million from the stimulus legislation to deal with the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and airport debt payments.

Bailout is sometimes used as a dirty word, especially after the 2008 financial crisis. But remember that the day will come when this country needs to get moving once again. When that happens, funding for airports will seem like a good investment.